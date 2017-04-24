The Practice alumna Camryn Manheim, Eric Lange (Narcos), Annika Marks (The Fosters), Stephen Culp (Bosch) and Sarah Minnich (Better Call Saul) have joined the cast of Waco, the six-part event series that will be part of the inaugural slate launching Viacom’s Paramount Network in January 2018.

Produced by Weinstein Television, the series chronicles the 1993 standoff between the FBI and ATF and the Branch Davidians, a spiritual sect led by David Koresh, told from several perspectives of those most intimately involved in both sides of the conflict. Filming is underway in Santa Fe, NM.

Rex/Shutterstock

Manheim will play Balenda Thibodeau, the mother of David Thibodeau, one of Koresh’s close followers within the compound. Lange will portray local radio shock jock Ron Engelman. Marks is Kathy Schroder, one of Koresh’s loyal followers. Culp will play FBI agent Jeff Jamar, who served as the siege commander during Waco. Minnich will portray Sharon Wheeler, spokeswoman for the ATF.

They join previously cast Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch, Melissa Benoist, Julia Garner, John Leguizamo, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Paul Sparks and Shea Whigham.

Waco is written by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (No Escape), Salvatore Stabile and Sarah Nicole Jones. Four episodes will be directed by John Erick Dowdle with two directed by Dennie Gordon.

Shannon, Kitsch, the Dowdle brothers and Stabile are executive producers of the series along with TWC co-chairmen Harvey Weinstein and Bob Weinstein, president and COO David Glasser, co-head of production Jennifer Malloy, and head of scripted television Megan Spanjian of Weinstein Television.

Manheim is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her role on The Practice, and she received both Emmy and Golden Globe noms for her role on CBS miniseries Elvis. She’s repped by UTA, Framework Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

Lange is a series regular on Narcos, which releases its third season later this year. He’s repped by Domain and Trademark Talent.

Marks plays Monte Porter on The Fosters and recurs in the role of Bernadette on The Last Tycoon.

Culp can currently be seen in Bosch and previously recurred on Code Black.

Mannich recurred as Brenda on Better Call Saul and most recently guest-starred in Graves, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and Preacher.