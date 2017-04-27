Vine Alternative Investments, which earlier this month acquired controlling interest in Village Roadshow, has acquired Manchester Library Company. The deal is for the library’s 30-title slate that includes Oscar-nominated The Fighter starring Mark Wahlberg, Limitless, Immortals, Dear John and more.

The catalog also includes the Rogue film library and other indie pics. The deal includes underlying remake and sequel rights to many of the titles, which Vine says grossed a combined $1.5 billion at the global box office.

“The Manchester transaction reinforces Vine’s strategy to leverage and parlay our expertise in managing and owning scalable entertainment assets,” said Vine CEO Jim Moore, who is also now chairman of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group after this month’s stake deal alongside Falcon Investment Advisors. “This library has the right blend of genres, rights opportunities and evergreen appeal that fits within our asset program.”

Vine was represented in the transaction by Morgan Lewis repped the deal for Vine, while Evolution Media Capital and O’Melveny & Myers repped the seller.