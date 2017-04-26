AT&T Audience Network has set a May 30 premiere date for its new original series, Fear(less) with Tim Ferriss, featuring self-help guru Tim Ferriss.

Fear(less) features in-depth, long-form conversations between bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor Ferriss and top performers, focusing on how they’ve overcome fears and made hard decisions, embracing discomfort and thinking big.

Ferriss will kick off the series, which airs at 8 PM, with renowned illusionist David Blaine. Other guests include Blake Mycoskie (June 6) Kyle Maynard (June 13) Yael Aflalo (June 20), Michael Gervais (June 27), Bill Rasmusssen (July 4), Phil Helmuth (July 11), Stewart Copeland (July 18), Tom Morello (July 25) and Bill Burr (August 1).

The show, which will be filmed in front of a live audience, is executive produced by Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Productions.