Viacom CEO Bob Bakish’s just made his latest move to revamp the entertainment power by appointing Julia Phelps to a new position: SVP of Communications & Culture.

Viacom

Her turf now includes Viacom’s Corporate Communications, Corporate Marketing, Corporate Responsibility and Special Events teams, as well as its internal creative agency, Catalyst.

She’ll continue to report to Bakish, having worked with him at Viacom International Media Networks where she was EVP of Communications. She also previously served as VP of Corporate Communications for Viacom.

“Julia has been an indispensable partner for me in developing and articulating Viacom’s strategy, while keeping us true to our values and responsive to our employees,” Bakish says. “It is absolutely critical that both our external stakeholders and our people understand and embrace our new vision for Viacom, and Julia’s insight, empathy and forward thinking make her uniquely suited to this task.”

A native of Canada, Phelps worked at DeVries Public Relations before joining Viacom in 2005.