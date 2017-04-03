Verizon’s Go90 has inked a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution to bring all seasons of hit series Veronica Mars, Almost Human, Babylon 4, Believe, Fringe, Stalker and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles to the streaming service.

Veronica Mars will be available in May, all others on April 4, on go90.com or the go90 app.

Warner Bros Domestic TV Distribution

“To be able to bring these seven titles to our users is a great opportunity to continue to double down on a genre that’s performed well for go90 and attract users who have been demanding these series or may be discovering them for the first time,” said Chip Canter, GM of Verizon Digital Entertainment. “This order represents our commitment to a data-driven programming strategy that marries popular traditional series with our originals and organizes them into 4-5 key audience-specific networks as a way to super serve our audiences; these series are a great fit for our go90 Saga network.”

“We are thrilled to partner with go90, enabling their users to access the great stories captured by these seven series. We are confident that these series will expand and build on go90’s fast-growing user base,” said Ken Werner, President of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The streaming service aimed at millennials features original dramas, action and comedy (T@gged, Mr. Student Body President, Rush), live music and sports, and mobile-friendly content from young-skewing sources like Vice, Awesomeness TV and Buzzfeed Comedy.