Comedy agent Joe Eshenbaugh has joined UTA’s comedy touring department. Based in Los Angeles, he will continue to represent established and emerging comedians in the touring, film, television and digital media spaces.

Eshenbaugh comes to UTA after five years at Innovative Artists, where he oversaw the revamping of the agency’s comedy department. He worked to build comedians’ touring careers in comedy clubs and theaters across the country and was the driving force behind 15 one-hour stand-up specials, 10 half-hour specials and late night appearances for his clientele. Prior to this, Eshenbaugh spent two years at Gersh as the agency’s comedy coordinator.