USA Network is gearing up for summer with premiere dates for new drama The Sinner and family game show Big Star Little Star and season premieres of Shooter, Suits, Queen of the South and Playing House.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable net will bow The Sinner, about a young mother (Jessica Biel) who commits a startling act of violence but has no idea why, at 10 PM Wednesday, August 2. Bill Pullman also stars as the detective who becomes obsessed with the woman’s buried motive. Biel also is among the exec producers.

Big Star Little Star, which pairs celebrities with their kids as they playfully test their knowledge of one another with prize money going to charity, debuts at 9 PM Wednesday, May 31. It’s produced by ITV Entertainment based on the format by 12 Yard Productions.

As for its returning series, Season 2 of drug-queenpin Queen of the South premieres at 10 PM Thursday, June 8; best-friends-as-parents drama Playing House returns for Season 3 at 11 PM Friday, June 23, with the entire season hitting VOD the following day; Season 7 of the nattily attired legal drama Suits arrives at 9 PM Wednesday, July 12, with its 100th episode airing August 30; and the sophomore season of military-sniper drama Shooter locked and loaded for 10 PM Tuesday, July 18.

Here are more details about the summer premieres, with descriptions provided by the network:

SERIES PREMIERES

THE SINNER – Series premiere Wednesday, August 2 at 10/9c

Starring and executive produced by Jessica Biel, The Sinner follows a young mother who, when overcome by an inexplicable fit of rage, commits a startling act of violence and to her horror, has no idea why. Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) finds himself obsessed with uncovering the woman’s buried motive. Based on Petra Hammesfahr’s book of the same name, the eight-episode crime thriller’s driving force is not the “who” or the “what” — but the “why.” The series was created by showrunner and executive producer Derek Simonds with Charlie Gogolak also serving as executive producer. For Iron Ocean, Biel and Michelle Purple serve as executive producers. Antonio Campos executive produced and directed the pilot. The series is from Universal Cable Productions.

BIG STAR LITTLE STAR – Series premiere Wednesday, May 31 at 9/8 c

Hosted by five-time Emmy nominee and Critics’ Choice winner Cat Deeley, Big Star Little Star is a fun-loving celebrity family game show which pairs stars with their kids as they playfully test their knowledge of one another. All in good fun to win money for their chosen charities, each episode will feature three famous families as they reveal the most hilarious behind-the-scenes moments about their real lives. Big Star Little Star is produced by ITV Entertainment based on the format by 12 Yard Productions.

RETURNING SERIES

QUEEN OF THE SOUTH – Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 8 at 10/9c

Inspired by the global best-selling novel “La Reina Del Sur” by internationally acclaimed author Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Season 2 follows the journey of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) and the sacrifices she must make not only to survive, but to make it to the top of the drug world. Where will she draw the line when her moral code and her destiny are at odds?

PLAYING HOUSE – Season 3 premieres Friday, June 23 at 11/10c (entire season on VOD June 24)

Childhood best friends Maggie Caruso (Lennon Parham) and Emma Crawford (Jessica St. Clair) have shared countless adventures raising Maggie’s daughter Charlotte together. This season, however, they’re faced with their biggest challenge yet.

SUITS – Season 7 premieres Wednesday, July 12 at 9/8c

Now that Mike (Patrick J. Adams) is officially recognized as a lawyer and has accepted Harvey’s (Gabriel Macht) offer to return to the firm, Season 7 will see the team back together again at Pearson Specter Litt — each dealing with their own struggles as they adjust to a new world order without Jessica (Gina Torres). The series’ 100th episode will debut during Season 7, on August 30.