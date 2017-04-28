Universal has set November 21, 2018 as the release date for Oscar winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis’ untitled project, which stars Steve Carell in the true story of one broken man’s fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit.

Zemeckis co-wrote the screenplay with Caroline Thompson, and will also serve as producer along with Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner. Pic is executive produced by Jackie Levine, and Jeff Malmberg, who directed the riveting 2010 documentary, Marwencol, upon which this film is based. In Marwencol, a man by the name of Mark Hogancamp who is left brain-damaged and broke, finds recovery in a sixth-scale World War II-era town he’s built in his backyard.

The Zemeckis’ pic will open against Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 on Thanksgiving eve. The movie also follows in the wake of Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts sequel and New Regency/20th Century Fox’s Widows directed by Steve McQueen.