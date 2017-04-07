UnReal co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro has signed a multi-year overall deal with A+E Studios, the studio behind the hit Lifetime series.

Under the pact, Shapiro will continue her duties as writer and executive producer on the show. She’ll also work closely with the A+E Studios team to develop, create and produce new original programming for the A+E portfolio of networks, as well as outside buyers.

Shapiro joins UnReal star Shiri Appleby, who recently signed an overall deal with A+E Studios.

The third season of UnReal is currently in production in Vancouver.