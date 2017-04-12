Cold Case alumna Tracie Thoms is set for a recurring role on the third season of Lifetime’s hit series UnReal. She plays Fiona, a close friend of Quinn (Constance Zimmer) since early in their careers. Fiona is a high-end executive in the entertainment industry; a fun-loving, gorgeous gay woman with swagger. Co-created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, UnReal gives a fictitious behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a dating competition program, Everlasting. Thoms, who played Kat Miller on Cold Case, most recently appeared in Judd Apatow’s Netflix comedy series Love and previously guest-starred in BrainDead and The Mindy Project.

Erik Madsen has booked a recurring role on the fifth season of History’s Vikings, which is currently filming in Ireland. Madsen will play King Hemming, a Danish King that leads a Viking Army against the Saxons. Madsen is coming off season 2 of The Last Kingdom and will next be seen in SVT´s new Scandinavian-set crime-parody The Case from director Simen Alsvik. He’s repped by UK´s United Agents, Scandinavia´s Team Players and Germany´s Klostermann & Thamm.