Universal Pictures’ has moved its untitled Doctor Dolittle movie with Robert Downey Jr. up six weeks from May 24, 2019, to April 12. Previously known as The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, the project had been set to open against Disney’s Star Wars: Episode IX.

Directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) and based on the tales by Hugh Lofting, the Dolittle project will be produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum under their Roth/Kirschenbaum Films (Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent), alongside Susan Downey (Sherlock Holmes franchise) for Downey. Gaghan wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay from an earlier draft by Tom Shepherd.

In its new slot, the film will go head-to-head with Disney’s Untitled Disneytoon Movie.