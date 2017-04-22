Universal Pictures’ is shuffling the Tom Cruise pic American Made from a September 22 release date to September 29. The announcement comes after 20th Century Fox moved its Kingsman The Golden Circle in the opposite direction.

Earlier today, Fox announced a number of release date moves, with Kingsman jumping from September 29 to September 22. Universal then announced the American Made move to the 29th.

American Made reunites Cruise with his Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman in what Universal describes as an “international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history.”

“In making this change, American Made will continue to incorporate an element of IMAX into Universal Pictures’ release strategy,” Universal said.

The film is produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Cross Creek Pictures’ Brian Oliver and Tyler Thompson, Quadrant Pictures’ Doug Davison, and Kim Roth. Gary Spinelli wrote the screenplay.