Another biz-focused franchise is getting a celebrity twist. CBS will air two special episodes of Undercover Boss — Celebrity Undercover Boss featuring Grammy-winning musician Darius Rucker and chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson.

Celebrity Undercover Boss: Darius Rucker, airing Friday May 12 at 8 PM, follows the former lead singer for Hootie & the Blowfish turned country music superstar as he travels to Austin, Texas on an undercover journey to discover the next great musical acts. During his time undercover, Darius runs an open mic night, works as a roadie, and strolls along Austin’s famous Sixth Street in search of standout street performers.

CBS

Celebrity Undercover Boss: Marcus Samuelsson features the acclaimed chef and restaurateur going undercover to find and mentor new culinary talent. During his mission, he discovers some gifted aspiring chefs at a public cooking class, a culinary institute, a high-end food truck, and a soup kitchen. The episode airs Friday, May 19 at 8 PM.

State-of-the-art prosthetic makeup was used to disguise Rucker and Samuelsson so they would not be recognized.

Of course, NBC’s The Apprentice franchise veered off with The Celebrity Apprentice, most recently hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger and originally hosted by Donald Trump.

Undercover Boss is produced by Stephen Lambert, Greg Goldman, Chris Carlson and Greg Lipstone for Studio Lambert/All3Media America.