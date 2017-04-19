Only on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt would you hear a college freshman declare: “How awesome is this place? Even though they don’t have recess.”

Here’s the trailer for Season 3 of the Netflix original series starring The Office alumna Ellie Kemper as the wide-eyed title character, who spent 15 years in a doomsday cult’s underground bunker knowing nothing about the outside world — and then takes Manhattan.

Netflix

Having secured her GED, Kimmy is ready for what “most white girls do after high school.” Yes, our eternally optimistic heroine is going to college. But there is a twist: Her former cult leader The Reverend (Jon Hamm) is back in her life. Meanwhile, her roommate/confidant Titus (two-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess) is back from his cruise, circling a juicy new acting gig and having relationship problems, and her no-holds-barred landlord/confidante Lillian (Carol Kane) has to — gulp! — split with her boyfriend Robert Durst (Fred Armisen).

Returning guest stars also include Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Amy Sedaris and Tina Fey, while joining for Season 3 as Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs, Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin and Maya Rudolph.

Fey and Robert Carlock created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and serve as executive producers with fellow 30 Rock veterans Jeff Richmond and David Miner. The series from Universal Television, Little Stranger, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears has racked up 11 Emmy nominations — including Outstanding Comedy Series for each of its first two season seasons — but has yet to secure any hardware. The 13-episode new season begins streaming worldwide on May 19. Fudge yeah!