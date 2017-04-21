Uma Thurman is set to preside over the this year’s Cannes Un Certain Regard jury. The American actress, who was a member of the main competition jury headed up by Robert De Niro in 2011, will touch down again on the Croisette this year, steering the second competition of the Official Selection next month.

The Un Certain Regard sidebar, which has yet to be revealed, showcases works which offer a unique perspective and aesthetic. Last year’s top winner was Juho Kuosmanen’s black and white boxer story The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki while Matt Ross won Best Director for his now Oscar-nominated film Captain Fantastic.

Thurman’s career spans more than 20 years and she’s an actress who’s been unafraid to take risks ever since her debut in Stephen Frears’ Dangerous Liasons. A frequent collaborator with Quentin Tarantino – she starred in 1994 Palme D’Or winner Pulp Fiction as well as both volumes of Kill Bill –, she’s built up an impressive credit list including Andrew Niccol’s Gattica, Woody Allen’s Sweet and Lowdown, Roland Joffe’s Vatel and Ethan Hawke’s Chelsea Walls. She recently starred in Lars von Trier’s newest project, The House that Jack Built, with Matt Dillon and Bruno Ganz.

Last year, Swiss actress Marthe Keller served as president of the Un Certain Regard Jury. The prizes for this year’s edition will be unveiled on May 27.

The 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival takes place May 17-18.