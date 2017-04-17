Tyler Labine has landed the role of Sherlock in BBC America and Netflix’s sci-fi sleuth series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. No, not that Sherlock. The Deadbeat alum will play Sherlock Hobbs, an under-stimulated but overly enthusiastic small-town sheriff who is eager to help Dirk and crew solve the Season 2 mystery.

The series is a serialized comedic thriller set in the unexpected world of the hyper, absurd, eponymous detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett). It follows the bizarre adventures of eccentric “holistic” private eye and his reluctant assistant Todd (Elijah Wood) as they wend their way through one big, seemingly insane mystery a season, crossing unlikely paths with a bevy of wild and sometimes dangerous characters. Each episode lands them a few random steps closer to uncovering the truth.

Labine toplined Hulu’s Deadbeat for three seasons and voices Hunk on Netflix’s Voltron. Recent credits include TV’s The X-Files and Royal Pains along with features The Boss, Mountain Men and Funeral Day. His upcoming projects include the CBS comedy pilot Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices and feature sequel Super Troopers 2. The actor is repped by WME, the Characters Talent Agency, Principato Young and Jackoway Tyerman.