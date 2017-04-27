As the town holds its collective breath over a potential writers’ strike next week, TV Talk returns for another week of small-screen spiel. On deck with Deadline’s Awards Editor (Pete) and Senior Editor, Chief TV Critic (Dominic) are those sometimes overwhelming FYC campaigns of events, billboards, swag and screeners that can spin your Emmy head around. Has it all become too much? Do the efforts need to be leaner and smarter? You might be surprised what we think.

We also chat with the cast and creatives of Starz’s April 30 debuting American Gods as well as Bryan Cranston on the Emmy origins of his Amazon series Sneaky Pete. American Gods and Sneaky Pete were of course two of the dozens of shows that participated this month at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event at the DGA.

We go Emmy large for the last part of the podcast with a question: Who will claim the jewel of Best Drama with Game Of Thrones out of the game? Are FX’s The Americans, AMC’s Better Call Saul and Showtime’s Homeland the major players this year? Will Netflix’s Golden Globe winner The Crown and NBC’s This Is Us emerge with an inside track? Or maybe Bryan Fuller and Michael Green’s of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods can grab the genre sword from the Emmy rock? Listen in to hear where we are placing our bets — it’s contentious, just how we like it.

Listen here:

This week’s TV Talk is sponsored by OWN’s Queen Sugar from Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay.