TV One will expand its morning news, current affairs, and lifestyle lineups, the network announced at its Upfront presentation today.

NewsOne Now will be renamed Black America Today and expands to a two-hour format, joined by a daily lifestyle talker in late 3Q17. Academy Award Winner Viola Davis will exec produce a new investigative series and Benjamin Crump hosts an original series on wrongful convictions to build on the network’s true crime slate.

“Our goal is to provide our discerning audience of information-conscious influencers with more of what they are looking for in original films, family reality, true crime and justice content,” network president Brad Siegel said at the Chelsea Pier presentation.

Beginning in 3Q17, TV One will enhance its live morning news, current affairs and lifestyle programming by expanding to three hours of live television. News One Now, hosted by Roland S. Martin, will expand to air 7-9 AM ET. Later this year, the show will undergo a format change and a name change to become Black America Today.

The hour that follows will house a new live one-hour daily talk show, hosted by a panel of four women. Details to come.

TV One also will expand its true crime/justice programming on Monday nights. Beginning in August 2017, a second night of true crime shows will premiere, anchored by Season 3 of For My Man.

Here’s the TV One slate:

Black America Today (new series)

Beginning in late 3Q17 NewsOne Now will expand to two hours and transition into Black America Today, the only daily news and lifestyle show that covers the issues that matter to the African American community. Hosted by Managing Editor Roland S. Martin, Black America Today will air weekdays on TV One from 7-9 a.m. ET. Each morning, Martin, guest panelists and contributors will cover breaking news, current affairs, entertainment, personal finance, business, health & wellness, and newsmaker profiles. Additionally, Black America Today will feature quarterly primetime specials to inform, inspire and uplift the Black community.

The Manns (new series)

The hour-long reality series reveals the often hilarious and sometimes controversial interactions between David and Tamela, their four grown children, eight grandchildren and a slew of friends, extended family and other characters that enrich the lives of the entertainment power couple. With recording careers, touring, filming and managing an outrageous family, The Manns often find themselves negotiating from the conference table to the kitchen table while showing viewers the day-to-day challenges, successes and joy that happen behind the scenes with this beloved couple who has been married for 29 years.

Two Sides of the Truth (new series)

Two Sides of the Truth will generate controversy – but not for controversy’s sake. Executive produced by Viola Davis and Lemuel Plummer, with narration by Davis, the purpose of the show is to get people to look twice; to question what they’re sure they know; to entertain the idea that while they might be right, that doesn’t mean the other perspective isn’t also right. Two Sides of the Truth will take viewers on a can’t-look-away, thought-provoking, and emotional journey that will resonate with them the next time they see an unjust shooting. Because of Two Sides of the Truth, viewers across the country may think twice before drawing conclusions.

Evidence of Innocence (new series)

Hosted by famed civil rights attorney, Benjamin Crump, Evidence of Innocence profiles the unbelievable true stories of individuals who were convicted of crimes they didn’t commit. But, these real-life heroes successfully fought to have their guilty verdicts thrown out and win back their freedom. Post-incarceration, these men now must re-enter society to lead lives as husbands, fathers, business leaders and ultimately, champions of those who remain falsely imprisoned.

Hotlanta (new series)

Hotlanta follows the real life stories of homicide detectives, Vincent Velazquez and David Quinn, two cops who have worked side-by-side for 15 years and know the city of Atlanta and the people on the streets as well as they know each other. “Vinny” and “Quinn” are the ultimate crime solving odd couple; Quinn’s voice starts rising as soon as he gets excited, while Vinny stays cool, calm and collected in any situation. Despite their obvious differences, they have one thing in common: their commitment to solve every murder and bring justice to their victims. Together they’re a force to be reckoned with.

#Murder (new series)

Crime goes viral in this cutting-edge investigative series that examines crime with a deadly connection to technology and social media. Whether the killer met the victim online, posted incriminating details on his Facebook page, or the cops used social media to hunt down the perpetrator, each episode of #Murder examines how homicide – like everything else in this day and age – has gone digital.

Thou Shalt Not (new series)

Thou Shall Not is a one-hour true crime series that pulls back the curtain on individuals who commit the gravest of sins: breaking The Holy Bible’s Ten Commandments. Murders, scandals, cover-ups, and affairs are just a few of the unholy crimes featured in each episode’s portrayal of Godless behavior. Full of shocking reveals and heart-stopping twists, these sinners don’t just break the laws of man…they break the laws of God.

Rickey Smiley For Real (returning, Season 4)

Rickey Smiley For Real takes a humorous look at Rickey Smiley’s hectic life as he juggles his career as a nationally syndicated radio host, stand-up comedian, actor, TV personality and businessman along with his daily duties as a single father of five. Being a mega media mogul is not always as glamorous as it’s cracked up be, Smiley is constantly pulled in different directions between the demands of fatherhood and the needs of his work family. Nonetheless, he keeps them all laughing while they navigate new experiences together!

Unsung and Unsung Hollywood (returning)

The five-time NAACP Image Award-winning series Unsung dives into the poignant and untold stories of trailblazing legends from R&B, gospel and hip hop. The series celebrates the lives and careers of artists or groups who despite unparalleled talent have been under-recognized. Upcoming icons set to be featured in the eleventh season of Unsung include Wyclef, Marvin Sapp, Jagged Edge, Switch, The Dramatics and Ice-T, the music artist.

Unsung Hollywood tells the full behind-the-scenes stories of the actors, actresses, shows and movies that you never get anywhere else. Previous icons featured include Sammy Davis, Jr., Pam Grier, Bernie Mac, Dick Gregory, Vivica A. Fox, Flip Wilson, Redd Foxx, Eartha Kitt, Meagan Good, Charlie Murphy, Hill Harper, Rudy Ray Moore, Joe Morton and Tim Reid. This season, the series will profile The Jeffersons and actor Ice-T.

Justice By Any Means (returning, Season 3)

Hosted by Malik Yoba, Justice By Any Means plunges viewers into amazing true stories of brave African-American men and women who suffered unimaginable loss and then went toe-to-toe with the bad guys – and girls. The show delves not only into real crimes, but real people who fought to bring these crimes to light by any means necessary.

Fatal Attraction (returning, Season 6)

Fatal Attraction dives into real-life stories of criminal acts committed under the guise of love that lead to consequences of deadly proportions. Recounting stories of love-gone-wrong, each episode consists of first-person interviews from loved ones, accounts from investigating officials, interrogation footage, and recreations with haunting cinematography.

For My Man (returning, Season 3)

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, more than 200,000 women in the United States are living behind bars, making women the fastest growing population in the penal system. For My Man is a true crime series featuring the shocking stories of women who have been arrested for crimes they committed in the name of love. From committing a killing spree across the Midwest to acting as an inside informant at the DEA, these women have no limits in terms of how far they will go to support their men.

For My Woman (returning, Season 2)

Coming off the hit For My Man, For My Woman explores the dramatic and often deadly decisions made by men who are blinded by love, abused – physically or mentally – or get the unequivocal thrill that comes with pleasing their woman, often ending in long-lasting consequences they never imagined.