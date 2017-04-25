AMC has slotted Saturday, June 17, 9 PM for the two-hour premiere of the fourth and final season of its Revolutionary War spy drama Turn: Washington’s Spies. The network also unveiled the Season 4 key art. It features Jamie Bell as Abraham Woodhull and depicts his determination to “Finish the Fight.” (see below).

AMC

The ten-episode final season picks up with notorious traitor Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) taking his revenge on George Washington (Ian Kahn) by rounding up suspected rebel spies to impress his new British commanders. Meanwhile, Abe Woodhull and the other members of the Culper Ring escape Arnold’s clutches and unintended consequences compel Abe to seek revenge. For his side to prevail, he must forsake his bloodlust and turn his attention toward the one thing that truly matters: winning the war. In addition to Bell, Kahn and Yeoman, the series stars Seth Numrich, Daniel Henshall, Heather Lind, Meegan Warner, Kevin R. McNally, Angus Macfadyen, Burn Gorman, Samuel Roukin, Ksenia Solo and Nick Westrate.

Turn: Washington’s Spies, from AMC Studios, is executive produced by Craig Silverstein, who also serves as showrunner, Barry Josephson from Josephson Entertainment, Michael Taylor, Andrew Colville and Henry Bronchtein. Series is based on the book Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring,by Alexander Rose, who serves as a producer and has been a member of the writing staff since season two.