EXCLUSIVE: Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Cinelou Films have acquired the book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, with other bidders barking at their heel. Mark Canton and Tooley are producing with Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley. Dorothy Canton is co-producing and author Mikael Lindnord is an executive producer. Books is a fact-based life affirming tale of Mikael Lindnord, who was part of the 2014 Adventure Racing World Championship team. That’s an extreme sport where teams alternate between running, kayaking, bicycling for thousands of miles in some of the most extreme and inhospitable terrain on earth. During the challenge in Ecuador, Mikael and his team come across a remarkable stray dog, Arthur, who becomes attached to them and follows the team through mountains, jungle and rivers of the rugged, unforgiving course. Adventurer and dog formed a special bond, their story picked up by global media. After the race, Mikael and others worked tirelessly to get this dog out of the country and back to his home in Sweden. The story was turned into the ESPN docu Arthur.

Tooley Entertainment also has Den of Thieves with Gerard Butler and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson set to be released on January 19, 2018 and the Butler-starrer Hunter Killer to be released on October 13, 2018, with plenty of projects percolating. Cinelou just released Phoenix Forgotten and has The Yellow Birds and Burn Your Maps in post. WME brokered the book deal.

“This moving story quickly stood out to us, especially against the backdrop of the constant stream of negative headlines in today’s world,” the producers said in a statement. “The special bond between a man and his dog on this journey goes well beyond what anyone would expect. We’re looking forward with great anticipation to bringing Arthur and Mikael’s story to the screen.”