The third installment of Michael Winterbottom’s The Trip series, The Trip to Spain, will set sail theatrically on Aug. 11. The IFC Films release starring Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon, Marta Barrio and Claire Keelan will make its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 22.

After jaunts through northern England and Italy, Coogan and Brydon embark on another deadpan culinary road trip in Spain. Over plates of pintxos and paella, the pair exchange barbs and their patented celebrity impressions, as well as more serious reflections on what it means to settle into middle age. The Trip was released in June 2011 and grossed $2M while its sequel The Trip to Italy made close to $3M stateside, close to $6M overall worldwide, in August 2014.