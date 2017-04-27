The Tribeca Film Festival has awarded Rachel Israel’s Keep The Change as this year’s Best Narrative Feature, and Israel also took the Best New Narrative Director honor as the festival unveiled winners this evening.

All five of the fest’s feature category winners this year are from female directors including Best International Narrative Feature Son Of Sofia, the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award for A Suitable Girl, and Best Documentary Feature Bobbi Jene.

The latter follows dancer Bobbi Jene Smith returning to the U.S. after starring for the famous Israeli dance company Batsheva; the Elvira Lind-helmed docu also won the cinematography and editing prize in the Documentary competition.

Keep The Change tells the story of a burgeoning romance between two New Yorkers who meet at a community for adults on the autism spectrum. Writer-director Israel also received a Special Jury Mention for the fest’s Nora Ephron Prize, which this year went to The Divine Order writer-director Petra Volpe.

Iranian director Kaveh Mazaheri won the Best Narrative short honor for Retouch, but had to accept the award via video after being denied a U.S. visa.

“This is a pity that I am not among you tonight and cannot talk to you in person,” he said in a video statement. “The reason that I am not there is because of Mr. Trump’s fascinating decisions, and as the least consequence, I and my crew couldn’t get U.S. visa and now I have to talk to you via this video. I am delighted that the first Tribeca award for an Iranian short film is awarded to my film. I am pleased and humbled to accept this award. I would like to honorably present it to all immigrants around the world who are struggling for a better life.”

Here is the full list of winners:

U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature

Keep The Change, written and directed by Rachel Israel

Best Actor in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film

Alessandro Nivola in One Percent More Humid

Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film

Nadia Alexander in Blame

Best Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film

Chris Teague for Love After Love

Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film

Abundant Acreage Available written by Angus MacLachlan

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Best International Narrative Feature

Son of Sofia written and directed by Elina Psykou (Greece, Bulgaria, France)

Best Actor in an International Narrative Feature Film

Guillermo Pfening in Nobody’s Watching (Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, USA, Spain)

Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film

Marie Leuenberger in The Divine Order (Switzerland)

Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature Film

Mart Taniel for November (Estonia, Netherlands, Poland)

Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature Film

Ice Mother written by Bohdan Sláma (Slovakia, France)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Documentary Feature

Bobbi Jene, directed by Elvira Lind (USA, Denmark, Israel)

Best Documentary Cinematography

Elvira Lind for Bobbi Jene (USA, Denmark, Israel)

Best Documentary Editing

Adam Nielson for Bobbi Jene (USA, Denmark, Israel)

Special Jury Mention

True Conviction, directed by Jamie Meltzer

BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR COMPETITION

Best New Narrative Director

Rachel Israel, director of Keep the Change (U.S.)

BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR COMPETITION

Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award

Sarita Khurana and Smriti Mundhra for A Suitable Girl (U.S./India)

Special Jury Mention

Hondros, directed by Greg Campbell

THE NORA EPHRON PRIZE

The 2017 Nora Ephron Prize

Petra Volpe, writer/director of The Divine Order (Switzerland).

Special Jury Mention

Keep the Change, written and directed by Rachel Israel

SHORT FILM COMPETITION

Best Narrative Short

Retouch, directed by Kaveh Mazaheri (Iran)

Best Animated Short

Odd is an Egg directed by Kristin Ulseth (Norway).

Best Documentary Short

The Good Fight directed by Ben Holman (U.S., UK, Brazil)

Special Jury Mention

Resurface

Student Visionary Award

Fry Day directed by Laura Moss (U.S.).

Special Jury Mention

Dive

STORYSCAPES AWARD

Storyscapes Award

Treehugger: Wawona, created by Barnaby Steel, Ersin Han Ersin and Robin McNicholas of Marshmallow Laser Feast

TRIBECA X AWARD

Tribeca X Award

Chris Fonseca: Keep It Moving by 72andSunny for Smirnoff Ice. Directed by Zachary Heinzerling

TRIBECA SNAPCHAT SHORTS (previously announced)

Tribeca Snapchat Short Award

Magic Show directed by Annie Hubbard