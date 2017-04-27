The Tribeca Film Festival has awarded Rachel Israel’s Keep The Change as this year’s Best Narrative Feature, and Israel also took the Best New Narrative Director honor as the festival unveiled winners this evening.
All five of the fest’s feature category winners this year are from female directors including Best International Narrative Feature Son Of Sofia, the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award for A Suitable Girl, and Best Documentary Feature Bobbi Jene.
The latter follows dancer Bobbi Jene Smith returning to the U.S. after starring for the famous Israeli dance company Batsheva; the Elvira Lind-helmed docu also won the cinematography and editing prize in the Documentary competition.
Keep The Change tells the story of a burgeoning romance between two New Yorkers who meet at a community for adults on the autism spectrum. Writer-director Israel also received a Special Jury Mention for the fest’s Nora Ephron Prize, which this year went to The Divine Order writer-director Petra Volpe.
Iranian director Kaveh Mazaheri won the Best Narrative short honor for Retouch, but had to accept the award via video after being denied a U.S. visa.
“This is a pity that I am not among you tonight and cannot talk to you in person,” he said in a video statement. “The reason that I am not there is because of Mr. Trump’s fascinating decisions, and as the least consequence, I and my crew couldn’t get U.S. visa and now I have to talk to you via this video. I am delighted that the first Tribeca award for an Iranian short film is awarded to my film. I am pleased and humbled to accept this award. I would like to honorably present it to all immigrants around the world who are struggling for a better life.”
Here is the full list of winners:
U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION
Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature
Keep The Change, written and directed by Rachel Israel
Best Actor in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film
Alessandro Nivola in One Percent More Humid
Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film
Nadia Alexander in Blame
Best Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film
Chris Teague for Love After Love
Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film
Abundant Acreage Available written by Angus MacLachlan
INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION
Best International Narrative Feature
Son of Sofia written and directed by Elina Psykou (Greece, Bulgaria, France)
Best Actor in an International Narrative Feature Film
Guillermo Pfening in Nobody’s Watching (Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, USA, Spain)
Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film
Marie Leuenberger in The Divine Order (Switzerland)
Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature Film
Mart Taniel for November (Estonia, Netherlands, Poland)
Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature Film
Ice Mother written by Bohdan Sláma (Slovakia, France)
DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Best Documentary Feature
Bobbi Jene, directed by Elvira Lind (USA, Denmark, Israel)
Best Documentary Cinematography
Elvira Lind for Bobbi Jene (USA, Denmark, Israel)
Best Documentary Editing
Adam Nielson for Bobbi Jene (USA, Denmark, Israel)
Special Jury Mention
True Conviction, directed by Jamie Meltzer
BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR COMPETITION
Best New Narrative Director
Rachel Israel, director of Keep the Change (U.S.)
BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR COMPETITION
Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award
Sarita Khurana and Smriti Mundhra for A Suitable Girl (U.S./India)
Special Jury Mention
Hondros, directed by Greg Campbell
THE NORA EPHRON PRIZE
The 2017 Nora Ephron Prize
Petra Volpe, writer/director of The Divine Order (Switzerland).
Special Jury Mention
Keep the Change, written and directed by Rachel Israel
SHORT FILM COMPETITION
Best Narrative Short
Retouch, directed by Kaveh Mazaheri (Iran)
Best Animated Short
Odd is an Egg directed by Kristin Ulseth (Norway).
Best Documentary Short
The Good Fight directed by Ben Holman (U.S., UK, Brazil)
Special Jury Mention
Resurface
Student Visionary Award
Fry Day directed by Laura Moss (U.S.).
Special Jury Mention
Dive
STORYSCAPES AWARD
Storyscapes Award
Treehugger: Wawona, created by Barnaby Steel, Ersin Han Ersin and Robin McNicholas of Marshmallow Laser Feast
TRIBECA X AWARD
Tribeca X Award
Chris Fonseca: Keep It Moving by 72andSunny for Smirnoff Ice. Directed by Zachary Heinzerling
TRIBECA SNAPCHAT SHORTS (previously announced)
Tribeca Snapchat Short Award
Magic Show directed by Annie Hubbard
