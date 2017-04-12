Josh Lucas, Ruth Wilson, Sheila Nevins and Willem Dafoe are among the Tribeca Film Festival’s 2017 roster of jurors. The fest announced its selection of filmmakers, actors, cultural leaders and others who will serve on the nine juries.

The juries will select the winners of the Tribeca Film Festival Awards, to be announced Thursday, April 27. The fest runs April 19-30.

“This year’s jury reflects the diverse artistry represented in our Festival program, which has evolved over the past 15 years to showcase the breadth of storytelling across all mediums,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder, Tribeca Film Festival, and Executive Chair, Tribeca Enterprises.

Here is the complete list of all 2017 Festival jurors.

US Narrative Competition

Josh Lucas

Melanie Lynskey

Denis O’Hare

Alex Orlovsky

Stephanie Zacharek

International Narrative Competition

Willem Dafoe

Peter Fonda

Tavi Gevinson

Alessandro Nivola

Ruth Wilson

World Documentary Competition

R.J. Cutler

Alma Har’el

Barbara Kopple

Anne Thompson

David Wilson

Best New Narrative Director

Bryan Buckley

Clea Duvall

Michael Pitt

Albert Maysles Award (Best New Documentary Director Award)

Amy Berg

Alice Eve

Marilyn Ness

Zachary Quinto

Shaul Schwarz

Narrative Short Film

Udi Aloni

Brennan Brown

Gilbert Gottfried

Amy Heckerling

Mark O’Brien

Jesse Plemons

Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions

Priyanka Chopra

Olivia Thirlby

Ryan Eggold

Brendan Fraser

Ileen Gallagher

Storyscapes (Virtual Reallity)

Lily Baldwin

Charlotte Cook

Julia Kaganskiy

Michael Premo

Sarah Wolozin

Nora Ephron Prize

Dianna Agron

Joy Bryant

Diane Lane

Zoe Lister-Jones

Christina Ricci