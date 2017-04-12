Josh Lucas, Ruth Wilson, Sheila Nevins and Willem Dafoe are among the Tribeca Film Festival’s 2017 roster of jurors. The fest announced its selection of filmmakers, actors, cultural leaders and others who will serve on the nine juries.
The juries will select the winners of the Tribeca Film Festival Awards, to be announced Thursday, April 27. The fest runs April 19-30.
“This year’s jury reflects the diverse artistry represented in our Festival program, which has evolved over the past 15 years to showcase the breadth of storytelling across all mediums,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder, Tribeca Film Festival, and Executive Chair, Tribeca Enterprises.
Here is the complete list of all 2017 Festival jurors.
US Narrative Competition
Josh Lucas
Melanie Lynskey
Denis O’Hare
Alex Orlovsky
Stephanie Zacharek
International Narrative Competition
Willem Dafoe
Peter Fonda
Tavi Gevinson
Alessandro Nivola
Ruth Wilson
World Documentary Competition
R.J. Cutler
Alma Har’el
Barbara Kopple
Anne Thompson
David Wilson
Best New Narrative Director
Bryan Buckley
Clea Duvall
Michael Pitt
Albert Maysles Award (Best New Documentary Director Award)
Amy Berg
Alice Eve
Marilyn Ness
Zachary Quinto
Shaul Schwarz
Narrative Short Film
Udi Aloni
Brennan Brown
Gilbert Gottfried
Amy Heckerling
Mark O’Brien
Jesse Plemons
Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions
Priyanka Chopra
Olivia Thirlby
Ryan Eggold
Brendan Fraser
Ileen Gallagher
Storyscapes (Virtual Reallity)
Lily Baldwin
Charlotte Cook
Julia Kaganskiy
Michael Premo
Sarah Wolozin
Nora Ephron Prize
Dianna Agron
Joy Bryant
Diane Lane
Zoe Lister-Jones
Christina Ricci
