The Daily Show host Trevor Noah returned from vacation to mull the various ways in which President Donald Trump inched the US toward WWIII.

Trump ordered a 59-missile attack on a Syrian airbase as he and China’ president shared chocolate cake at Mar-a-Lago. Recounting the scene to FBN’s Maria Bartiromo, however, he said he’d ordered the missile strike on Iraq.

“I’m not going to lie; I’ve had some good-ass chocolate cake in my life. But never so good that I forgot which country I just bombed,” Noah snarked.

On the other hand, there’s Afghanistan, where Trump dropped a MOAB on an ISIS-controlled tunnel system.

It’s the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal but Noah insisted it’s not really the Mother Of All Bombs, because it’s not condescending to all the other, childless bombs.

Trump also threatened North Korea, which last week attempted another missile test, and trotted out its full arsenal in a parade. Veep Mike Pence, visiting South Korea at the time, went to the DMZ, where cameras caught him looking askance at North Korea, “like he looked over the border and saw Planned Parenthood,” Noah described.

“You know how Mike Pence won’t have dinner with a woman without his wife there? The dude brought his wife with him to the DMZ,” Noah marveled. “Like he’s worried that in the middle of the landmines there might be a woman sitting at a table.”