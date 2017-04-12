Transformers: The Last Knight is taking us back to its roots. “It started as a legend. One of the greatest of all. A thousand years we’re kept it hidden to protect earth from what was destined to arrive.” From the opening of Paramount’s newly released trailer, which teases a look into the history of Autobots.

In this new installment of the Michael Bay franchise, humans and Transformers are at war, and Optimus Prime is gone. As Anthony Hopkin’s character describes it, “These are troubled times. Without leaders, chaos reigns. Two worlds colliding… the imminent destruction of everything we know and love begins.” Of course there is hope as the key to saving the future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

The upcoming tentpole stars Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner and Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Santiago Cabrera in what Bay promises to be his final time directing a Transformers title.

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters June 23.

Peep the trailer above.