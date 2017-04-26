Despite a report that indicates he has locked up the CEO job, there has been no offer made from Sony Pictures Entertainment to Tony Vinciquerra for the position. We heard the same information Friday and was told there are still two to three candidates in the mix. Although we understand Sony is currently conducting extensive background checks on the executive, nothing has moved the needle yet.

Vinciquerra, the highly capable executive and senior adviser for technology, media and telecom sectors at TPG Capital, emerged as a leading candidate last month, as Deadline exclusively and previously reported.

“There really hasn’t been any change in anything since you last reported,” said once source with knowledge of the goings on, who was backed up by a second source. Sony Corp president and CEO Kazuo Hirai was in Los Angeles last week and trying to figure this all out. We were told that any hiring for the CEO position is still weeks away.

Vinciquerra is the former chairman of Fox Networks Group and has a long history in television (both broadcast and cable) not only at News Corp’s Fox but before that at Hearst and CBS. He also serves as a director of STX Entertainment, Pandora, Univision Holdings and at Qualcomm; he was a previous director at both DirecTV and Motorola.

He would certainly fit the bill on what Hirai is looking for in the post — a great manager who understands the big picture. He may very well get the job offer. Stay tuned.