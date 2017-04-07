Right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren, who came out as pro-choice on ABC’s The View last month, is suing Glenn Beck and his conservative media network The Blaze for terminating her two-year contract following her big announcement.

“Lay down and play dead really isn’t my style,” Lahren tweeted today, apparently about the legal action.

The lawsuit, filed today in Dallas County, Texas, and first reported by the Dallas Morning News, charges The Blaze with breaking Lahren’s two-year contract (set to expire September 30) and engaging in a “public smear campaign” designed to “inflate Beck’s profile, from what has become a mediocre following, all at [Lahren’s] expense,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

Lay down and play dead really isn't my style. #FinalThoughts — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 7, 2017

Lahren surprised viewers and The View panel when she said she’d “be a hypocrite” if she endorsed both limited government and government’s power to “decide what women do with their bodies.”

“I am someone that loves the Constitution,” Lahren said on The View. “I am someone that is for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies. Stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Beck responded with this tweet, hashtagged #intellectualhonesty.

Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian. #intellectualhonesty https://t.co/jlt5sFvQMP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2017

Lahren reportedly also is battling The Blaze over control of her Facebook page.

