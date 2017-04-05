EXCLUSIVE: Tom Wilkinson, Connie Nielsen and Shea Whigham have joined war drama Catcher Was A Spy, with Ben Lewin at the helm. The script, by Saving Private Ryan scribe Robert Rodat, is based on Nicholas Dawidoff’s New York Times’ bestselling book and follows the true story of Moe Berg, professional baseball player turned top-secret spy for the OSS.

Paul Rudd stars as Moe, who was also an Ivy League graduate, attorney, and spoke nine languages. The film focuses on Moe’s most important mission during the war, which is to infiltrate the circle of Werner Heisenberg, the enigmatic lead scientist for the Nazi atomic program, to determine whether he is a true supporter of the Nazi regime’s efforts to build the bomb, and make the call to kill him if he is, in fact, the threat he’s perceived to be to the Allied cause.

The trio join a strong ensemble cast that includes Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti, Jeff Daniels, Sienna Miller, Giancarlo Giannini, and Mark Strong.

PalmStar Media has worldwide rights to the film and is co-producing it with Animus Films. PalmStar is also financing the project with Windy Hill Pictures.

Tom Wilkinson, recently seen in Oliver Stone’s Snowden, is repped by Lou Coulson Associates and Principal Entertainment LA. Nielsen, repped by UTA and Lasher Group, will next been seen in Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman. Whigham, with CAA and Principal Entertainment, has LAbyrinth with Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker among upcoming projects.