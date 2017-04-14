TNT has opted not to proceed with its pilot order to Let the Right One In, a drama based on the best-selling novel by Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist. The project, written by Criminal Minds and Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, was picked up to pilot in August but it didn’t go into production.

I hear Tomorrow Studios, which developed the project and was to produce the pilot with Turner’s Studio T, is currently shopping it to other networks in its current iteration or as a potential redo of the concept.

Tomorrow Studios, a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, has two other projects at TNT, series Good Behavior, which was renewed for a second season, and pilot Snowpiercer, based on the movie, which is starting casting.

Let the Right One In, originally set up at A&E and A+E Studios, is an eerie drama about a young boy, long tormented by his classmates, who finds solace in a friendship with a charismatic female vampire who appears to be near his age. The vampire settles into the boy’s small Vermont town with her mysterious caretaker, just as a series of bizarre murders begins attracting the attention of law enforcement.

Lindqvist’s debut novel was an instant bestseller in Sweden. He adapted his book into a screenplay for the 2008 Swedish film of the same name, which earned international awards.

Davis executive produces with Tomorrow Studios’ Adelstein and Becky Clements as well as Simon Oakes of Hammer Films, Carl Molinder, who produced the original screenplay, and Alex Brunner.

Of its recently produced pilots, TNT picked up dramedy Claws to series and passed on Monsters of God and Civil.