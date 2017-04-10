This clip can be considered NSFW.

Directed by Jordan Ross from his own script, Thumper will have it’s world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in the spotlight narrative section April 20. Pablo Schreiber, Eliza Taylor, Lena Headey, Daniel Webber, and Grant Harvey star in the crime drama that follows Kat Carter (Taylor), the troubled new girl in a school harboring a deep secret.

The exclusive clip centers on menacing gang leader Wyatt (Schreiber), who is taken by Kat, which coupled with her own hidden secrets, puts her life in danger.

Fernando Loureiro and Roberto Vasconcellos produced the film with Cary Fukanaga serving as executive producing.

Watch the clip above.