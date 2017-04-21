Thomas Calabro has booked a recurring role in Season 5 of TNT’s The Last Ship, the postapocalyptic naval drama starring Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin and Bridget Regan. It chronicles the aftermath of a global catastrophe that nearly decimates the world’s population. Now, CNO Captain Tom Chandler (Dane) and his crew must confront the reality of their new existence in a world where they may be among the few remaining survivors. Calabro will play Gen. Don Kinkaid, who is in charge of the new, smaller Army that the U.S. has built up in the years since the end of the plague. Calabro starred as Dr. Michael Mancini in Darren Star’s original Melrose Place, and his recent credits include Hit the Floor and Lifetime telefilms The New Edition Story and The Wrong House.

Scott Winters is set to recur on the next season of the Epix spy drama Berlin Station. Created by Olen Steinhauer, the series looks at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage in the midst of an investigation into a now-famous whistleblower. It follows Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage), a new arrival at Berlin’s CIA station who is on a clandestine mission to uncover the source of the Thomas Shaw leaks. Winters will play Nick Fischer, the American Chief of Station in Oslo, Norway. A cold-blooded loner with conservative political beliefs, he is willing to go to extreme lengths to get what he wants and is not afraid to use force when necessary. Winters had been recurring on FX’s The Americans and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and recently wrapped a role in the feature Beautifully Broken with Eric Roberts. Scott is repped by Insurge-Ent and Ellipsis Entertainment Group.