National Geographic’s Before The Flood, HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO’s The Night Of, ABC’s Speechless, NBC’s This Is Us and CNN’s We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission are this year’s honorees for the 10th Annual Television Academy Honors. Recipients will be recognized at a special presentation and reception hosted by actress, producer and activist Dana Delany at the Montage Beverly Hills on Thursday, June 8.

The awards recognize programming that explores and confronts significant issues facing our society in a compelling and impactful way, and acknowledges showrunners and producers who tackle complex social challenges to advance change. This year’s honorees represent a range of issues including climate change and the environment, reproductive rights, race and racism, criminal justice, disabilities, prejudice, parenting, body image, education and women’s rights.

“With a constant presence in people’s daily lives, television consistently demonstrates its ability to power social change. The six honorees have effectively leveraged the medium to raise awareness of complex issues,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington. “We are honored to acknowledge storytellers producing meaningful television that provokes important conversations.”

Eligible programs for this year’s Television Academy Honors aired during the 2016 calendar year and were submitted in the fiction/nonfiction categories as whole series, single episodes or story arcs up to three episodes. Television movies, limited series and fiction/nonfiction specials were also eligible to apply.

Lucia Gervino chaired this year’s selection committee for the fourth consecutive year.

Here are this year’s recipients: