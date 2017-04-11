EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley, star of breakout series This Is Us, has come aboard STXfilms’ A Bad Moms Christmas, joining original stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn. Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are back to write and direct the sequel to their 2016 hit comedy, which is slated to bow theaters November 3.

The second installment sees the under-appreciated and over-burdened trio coping with the stresses of the most wonderful time of year as their own mothers visit for the holidays. Hartley will play Ty Swindle, a fit and handsome firefighter by day, who doubles as an erotic dancer by night. A very sincere gentleman, Swindle immediately jives with Carla (Hanh) during a waxing appointment.

Suzanne Todd will produce while Bill Block serves as executive producer.

Hartley stars as the adult Kevin Pearson on NBC’s acclaimed family drama, which just wrapped its freshman season as the number one show in total viewers and has already been picked up for a second and third season. Repped by Innovative, Hartley’s other credits include ABC dramas Mistresses and Revenge, as well as Smallville.