David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are back to reprise their roles as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully in The X-Files: Cold Cases, Audible Original’s audio production.

The X-Files: Cold Cases is based on the graphic novels by Joe Harris, with creative direction from series creator Chris Carter, and adapted specifically for the audio format by Dirk Maggs (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Alien: Out of the Shadows).

Set after the events of The X-Files: I Want to Believe and providing additional backstory to the incidents that pulled Mulder and Scully out of reclusion prior to 2016’s miniseries revival, a database breach at FBI headquarters allows an unknown group to access and capitalize on those investigations left unsolved – dubbed cold cases – by the secret department once known as The X-Files. As friends and foes of the agency long thought gone begin to inexplicably reappear, former agents Mulder and Scully come out of anonymity to face a growing conspiracy that involves not only their former department but the US government and forces not of this world.

Fox has been working on a new season of The X-Files, following the success of the six-episode 2016 revival, which was one of the best performing Fox series that season. No word yet on what that might happen.

Aubible Originals releases The X-Files: Cold Cases on July 18.

Check out the teaser above.