“How do you now plead to count one?” a judge asks Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff in the official trailer for HBO Film’s upcoming movie The Wizard of Lies. “Guilty,” the ponzi schemer replies.

The Wizard of Lies examines the deceptions, lies and cover ups of Madoff’s crime, which because the biggest fraudulent scheme in U.S. history. The film, directed by Barry Levinson, depicts how the scheme was perpetrated on the public and the trail of destruction it left in its wake, both for the victims and Madoff’s family. On June 29, 2009, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison, for creating an estimated $50 billion of losses for investors.

Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Ruth Madoff. Alessandro Nivola, Nathan Darrow, Kristen Connolly, Lily Rabe and Hank Azaria also co-star.

De Niro and Gevinson executive produce alongside Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Tom Fontana; Jason Sosnoff co-executive produces. Joseph E. Iberti serves as producer. The Wizard of Lies was written by John Burnham Schwartz, Sam Baum and Sam Levinson and is based on Diana Henriques’ book of the same name, with Laurie Sandell’s Truth and Consequences also used as additional source material.

The Wizard of Lies debuts on Saturday, May 20 on HBO. Check out the trailer above.