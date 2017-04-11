There was no NCAA Tournament championship game last night like last Monday but there was a lot of competition – just not in the ratings.

Topping the night again among adults 18-49 but down a 5% from last week’s later adjusted fast affiliates, The Voice (2.0/8) had another knockout round. Over on ABC, Dancing With The Stars (1.5/6) was even with last week in the key demo and the most watched show of the night for the fourth week in a row with 10.14 million tuning in, a tiny tick up from its April 3 show.

With that unscripted battle in the 8 – 10 PM slot, the winner was NBC with a 1.7/6 rating and a total audience of 7.96 million. That rating for the Comcast-owned net was the same as when NBC came in second place last week when everyone faced CBS’ broadcast of the college b-ball big game.

In that 10 PM hour, NBC also took the top spot even though Taken (0.8/3) was down a tenth from its final numbers of April 2. The Disney-owned net’s Quantico (0.6/2) was the same as last week as were all of CBS’ comedies of Kevin Can Wait (1.1/5), Man With a Plan (1.0/4), Superior Donuts (1.0/4) and 2 Broke Girls (1.0/4) with their last originals. Even was the call sign for the penultimate episode of Season 1 of Fox’s 24: Legacy (0.8/3) and lead-out APB (0.6/2) with their April 2 shows. The House of Moonves’ Scorpion (1.0/4) won the 10 PM slot but was down a tenth from its last pre-NCAA final game original.

The CW was all encores on Monday.