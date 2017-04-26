Amazon has slotted Friday, August 25 for the launch of its new superhero comedy series The Tick.

A co-production with Sony TV, The Tick centers on an underdog accountant with zero powers who comes to realize his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero. Yara Martinez, who reprises her role from the pilot as Ms. Lint, co-stars alongside Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Jackie Earle Haley, Valorie Curry and Brendan Hines.

The Tick is executive produced by Ben Edlund, Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld, directed by Wally Pfister and written by Edlund.

Check out the new promo below.