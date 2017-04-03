Scott Speiser (NCIS) has booked a series regular role in Amazon’s upcoming comedy series The Tick. A co-production with Sony TV, The Tick centers on an underdog accountant with zero powers who comes to realize his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero. Details of Speiser’s role are being kept under wraps. Speiser has been seen on NCIS and Criminal Minds, and most recently recurred on The Young and The Restless. He was previously a member of the Groundlings Sunday Company and was a longtime member of the Blue Man Group. He’s repped by Stewart Talent and Avalon Management.

Roland Buck (Chicago Med) has joined the cast of National Geographic Channel’s The Long Road Home scripted miniseries, based on Martha Raddatz’s New York Times bestseller. The Long Road Home will relive a heroic fight for survival during the Iraq War when the First Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas, was ferociously ambushed on April 4, 2004, in Sadr City, Baghdad — a day that came to be known in military annals as “Black Sunday.” The event series will cut between the soldiers on the ground and the homefront in Texas, where their wives and families await news for 48 hellish hours, expecting the worst. Buck will play Specialist Martin, one of the rescuers. Buck can currently be seen playing Noah Sexton on NBC’s Chicago Med and recently participated in ABC’s Diversity Showcase. Buck also starred in the films Caramel and Step Up 3D. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and managed by Matthew Lesher at Insight.