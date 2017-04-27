The Simpsons is giving its take on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office — and it’s not a pretty picture.

It is a dark and stormy night. A lifeless Sean Spicer hangs from the rafters next to his podium. Kellyanne Conway flees in terror — at the prospect of replacing him. A pair of White House inner-circle power players are attacking each other. And POTUS is sitting in bed, phone in hand, books at his sides (including Florida on $10 Million a Day), audibly going over his myriad early accomplishments. The good news: Twitter followers way up!

That’s just a taste of this 80-second take-down of the reality TV star-turned-(gulp) Leader of the Free World, whose presidency the venerable toon predicted a decade and a half ago. See how he solves the Ruth Bader Ginsburg problem (spoiler: it involves lots of rubles). See how Marge goes unsoothed by Mother’s Little Helper. See Grampa hauled away for some reason or other.

If all of this is enough to have you reaching for some of those expiring drugs Arkansas is using to kill off half of its death row population, then at least take solace in the numbers: “100 days: We are 6.8 percent of the way home.”