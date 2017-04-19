EXCLUSIVE: Warner Brothers has acquired feature rights to the Jonah Lisa & Stephen Dyer novel The Season, for Temple Hill Entertainment partners Marty Bowen & Wyck Godfrey to produce. Published last summer by Viking Children’s, the novel is a modern retelling of Pride And Prejudice set in the colorful world of Texas high society. The heroine is a clever tomboy and soccer star who’s forced into the elite Dallas Debutante season by her mother. The teen’s rebellious behavior and sharp tongue quickly put her on probation. While navigating the cutthroat debutante culture, Megan also juggles a tumultuous romance and a complicated relationship with her perfect twin sister. Temple Hill’s YA adaptations include Twilight Saga, The Maze Runner and The Fault In Our Stars, and they most recently produced Saban’s Power Rangers with an adaptation of Beck Albertelli’s Simon Vs. The Homo Sapien Agenda upcoming. Julia Spiro brought the book into Warner Brothers. Jaclyn Huntling Swatt will oversee for Temple Hill. Hansen Jacobson brokered the deal.