EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American theatrical and streaming rights to The Reagan Show, with CNN Films landing North American broadcast rights. The deal comes as the film co-directed by Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill readies for its world premiere this weekend in the the Tribeca Film Festival’s Documentary Competition section.

The pic will hit theaters June 30, with a July 4 VOD bow to follow. CNN will air the docu after those windows.

The Reagan Show centers on how Reagan redefined the look and feel of what it meant to be the President of the United States in the late 20th century. Using archival video and filmed footage, the movie demonstrates how he governed and used his Hollywood-powered, public-image savvy as film crews trailed him in a constant state of self-documentation — all while global threats loomed during what would be the turbulent, final years of the Cold War. Some pundits accused Reagan of majoring in public relations more so than serious presidential affairs.

“In The Reagan Show, these talented filmmakers present a fascinating look at what set Reagan apart and made his time in office iconic, no matter which side of the fence you fall on,” Gravitas CEO Nolan Gallagher said. “He knew better than most what the true power of the press is.”

Pettengill produced from a script by Velez, Josh Alexander and Francisco Bello. Dan Cogan, Amy Entelis of CNN Films, and Houston King are the executive producers. Gallagher negotiated the deal for Gravitas with Ben Braun and Josh Braun of Submarine for the filmmakers.