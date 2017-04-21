This weekend will see five films going wide in the wake of the second weekend of Universal’s Fate of the Furious and two of them — the shoot ’em up Free Fire (A24) and the epic The Promise (Open Road) — had previews starting at 7 PM. The Promise, which will go wide to just about 2,250 theaters today after mixed reviews, waded in with $200K in late nights. Free Fire, which will be in just a little over 1,000 theaters today and has decent reviews but little interest, and we have yet to get their grosses in.

Comps for The Promise are Free State of Jones took in $2.65M Friday after a $365K Thursday night preview and ended up with a $7.5M three-day weekend. The Light Between Oceans had a three-day of $4.76M after a $1.4M Friday. So, we expect The Promise to come in around $3M to $4M.

Closest comp for Free Fire is probably American Ultra opened to $5.4M for the weekend after a $2.1M Friday and a $425K preview. Hitman: Agent 47 is another comp that has been bounced around: it opened to $8.3M after a $3M Friday and a $600K preview on Thursday. As we said, we are still waiting on numbers from distributor A24.

Both Disneynature’s Born in China and Warner Bros.’ Unforgettable had midnight screenings while Cinelou and Scott Free’s horror film Phoenix Forgotten had no previews and is hoping that its Friday night genre audience will give it a much-needed boost. The former will open the way most Disneynature films do, around $5M, while Phoenix Forgotten, a found-footage thriller about aliens in Arizona, is expected to be all but forgotten.

Of these five new films, perhaps the Denise DiNovi-directorial debut Unforgettable (which will be in about 2,400 theaters) and Born in China will lift itself over the others but, even so, all will be mowed down the second weekend of Universal’s Fate of the Furious. The only question there is how much Furious will drop as previous installments of the franchise have traditionally dropped about 60%.

The Promise has most interest from males and females over 25 while the violent Free Fire has most interest among testosteroned males (across the board). The Promise, the first big-budgeted mainstream film about the Armenian genocide, is expected to over-index in some areas where there are pockets of Armenians who have been waiting years to see a film of this nature. The Promise‘s big get on social media was in all thanks to the premiere and Cher and the very social Kardashians showing up. Free Fire is both is light in social reach and activity, but strong in convo, according to RelishMix which tracks these things. Free Fire’s social star is Brie Larson with 1.2M Followers – but she’s only shared in a limited capacity.

Overall, it’s expected to be a ho-hum box office weekend and likely down from a year ago when The Huntsman: Winter’s War opened all to itself and grabbed $19.5M. Last night Fate of the Furious made an estimated $4.5M, which may exceed the three-day box office for many of these pictures; it drives into its second weekend with $124.88M already in the tank.