Hulu has renewed its praised original series The Path for a third season, with a 13-episode order. The renewal comes the same day as the second season finale.

The drama series, from Hulu sibling Universal Television and Jason Katims’ True Jack Prods, stars Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy, and follows a family at the center of a controversial cult as they struggle with relationships, faith and power. Each episode takes an in-depth look at the gravitational pull of belief and what it means to choose between the life we live and the life we want.

Jessica Goldberg will again serve as showrunner/executive producer for the third season. Executive producers also include Jason Katims and Michelle Lee of True Jack.

During the show’s TCA panel in January, Goldberg noted the series feels very relevant in the new Donald Trump-ian “American environment.”

“I was watching some of the episodes after the election,” Goldberg said about being struck by a scene in which Dancy, who plays cult leader Cal, stressed the importance of walls to protect the compound from outsiders. “It feels different now, what you write, what you say,” Goldberg acknowledged. “You have to think a little deeper about what stories you are writing.”

The Path is produced by Universal Television.