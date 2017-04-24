EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Newton, last seen as Reese Witherspoon’s daughter in HBO’s Big Little Lies, has been set with Gideon Adlon and Geraldine Viswanathan for the daughter roles in Point Grey Pictures/Universal’s comedy The Pact, which revolves around three parents who discover their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom.

From first-time director Kay Cannon, the pic stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena as parents who launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal. It was written by Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Eben Russell.

Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver will produce with Hurwitz and Schlossberg as well as DMG Entertainment’s Chris Fenton.

Exec producers are Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake with Chris Cowles of DMG. EVP Production Erik Baiers and director of development Chloe Yellin will oversee production for Universal. Josh Fagen will oversee for Point Grey and Brady Fujikawa on behalf of Good Universe.

In addition to Big Little Lies, Newton had a recurring role on CW’s long-running series Supernatural. On the film side, her upcoming slate includes indie comedy Lady Bird and Martin McDonagh’s crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She’s repped by Innovative and Management 360.

Adlon, repped by Main Title and attorney Scott Whitehead, recurs on ABC’s American Crime and played Mary Louise Parker’s daughter on the miniseries When We Rise.

Repped by 3 Arts and Mollison Keightley Management in Australia, Viswanathan just wrapped Season 3 of Australian TV series Janet King.