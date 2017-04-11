“There’s something in the mist,” says a voice in the first trailer for Spike TV’s upcoming series The Mist. “That’s what it does, it screws with your mind.”

Based on story by Stephen King, the 10-episode series follows the residents of Bridgeville, Maine who find themselves engulfed by a foreboding mist containing a myriad of inexplicable and bizarre threats that put their humanity to the test. As the eerie fog rolls in, a family is torn apart by a brutal crime that suddenly cuts them off from the rest of the world, and in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

The Mist stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, Dan Butler, Isiah Washington, Jr. and Frances Conroy.

The story was reimagined for television by executive producer and writer Christian Torpe and produced for Spike by TWC-Dimension Television.

The Mist premieres Thursday, June 22 at 10 PM on Spike. Check out the trailer above and new the poster below.