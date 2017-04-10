Amazon has picked up Amy Sherman-Palladino’s dramedy pilot The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to series with a two-season order, the first multi-season new series greenlight at the streaming network.

Amazon Studios

Written and directed by Gilmore Girls creator Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards) as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent—one that changes her life forever. She charts a course that takes her from her comfortable life on Riverside Drive, through the basket houses and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she storms the world of stand-up comedy…a course that will ultimately lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.

Rex/Shutterstock

Sherman-Palladino executive produces with husband and frequent collaborator Daniel Palladino. Dhana Gilbert is a producer.

The pilot, which debuted March 17 on Amazon Video in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan, drew an average customer rating of 4.8 with 92% 5-star reviews. Amazon customer feedback is taken into account in making series pickup decisions.

“In her onstage debut, Mrs. Maisel killed and had audiences responding overwhelmingly with digital applause,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama & VR, Amazon Studios. “Like any great young stand-up, we’re excited to see what she has to say next and for a long time to come. That made it an easy decision to order two seasons from Amy and her incredible cast.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also stars Michael Zegen as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Tony Shalhoub as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, and Marin Hinkle as Midge’s mother Rose Weissman.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was one of five pilots released by Amazon on March 17 as part of its spring pilot season. Of the rest, I hear pot comedy Budding Prospects and animated half-hour The New V.I.P.s are possibilities. Drama Oasis set up a mini-writers room though its fate is unclear.