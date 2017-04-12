Ahead of next week’s Season 2 finale, Syfy has ordered a 13-episode third season of its critically acclaimed drama series The Magicians for premiere in 2018.

The series, which hails from Universal Cable Productions, has seen strong ratings growth in its sophomore run. To date, Season 2 is up year over year across all key demos (P18-49 +15%, P18-34 +23%, P25-54 +9% and +6% among P2+), and has nearly doubled its freshman run in social engagements across platforms, according to Syfy.

Based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels, The Magicians centers on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his 20-something friends as they are thrust into the unfamiliar world of the beautifully enchanting yet mysteriously dangerous Fillory – and places beyond – where they must draw upon their novice skills to save the existence of magic.

In addition to Ralph, the series also stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy and Jade Tailor. John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Chris Fisher and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Janice Williams executive produce.

Season 2 currently airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Syfy. This season’s finale airs Wednesday, April 19.