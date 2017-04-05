Battlestar Galactica alumna Katee Sackhoff, Lance Henriksen (Aliens) and Jaeden Bettencourt (Hotel Transylvania 2) have joined the voice cast of Syfy’s artificial intelligence drama pilot The Machine.

Based on the 2013 cult film, The Machine is set in a world that is being transformed by the emergence of artificial intelligence. The project explores the epic conflict between man and technology through the lives and motivations of six interwoven characters – each of whom holds the key to humanity’s victory or its destruction.

Sackoff, Henriksen and Bettencourt will voice super computers, Nadia, Stanley and Kazimir, respectively.

Sackhoff, known for her role as Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in Battlestar Galactica, played Vic Moretti in Longmire and voiced Bitch Puddin‘ in Robot Chicken. Henriksen’s film credits include Aliens and The Terminator, and on the TV side he most recently recurred on Into the Badlands.

The Machine is executive produced and written by Caradog James (The Machine, Don’t Knock Twice) with Red & Black Films. The film’s producer, John Giwa-Amu (The Machine, The Party), will also executive produce the pilot alongside Andrew Miller (Secret Circle).