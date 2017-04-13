Prior to its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 22, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has snapped up foreign rights to Azazel Jacobs’ The Lovers, starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts. A24 has domestic and is releasing the romantic comedy on May 5. Jacobs also produces with Ben LeClair and Chris Stinson.

The film follows a couple married for several years who, though they have serious affairs on the side, suddenly find a passion reigniting between them. A24 brokered the deal with SPWA.