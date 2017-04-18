Three nuns’ lives get disrupted when a young servant who is fleeing from his master arrives at their convent in The Little Hours, the Sundance NSFW comedy written and directed by Jeff Baen. Gunpowder & Sky, who acquired the film at this year’s festival, unveiled the first red band trailer for the Alison Brie and Dave Franco-starring comedy.

Gunpowder & Sky

The Little Hours follows medieval nuns gone wild Alessandra (Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza) and Ginevra (Kate Micucci). Per the film’s description, their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day laborer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) brings on new hired hand Massetto (Dave Franco), a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover as the repressed nunnery erupts in a whirlwind of pansexual horniness, substance abuse, and wicked revelry.

Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Nick Offerman and Adam Pally co-star.

Produced by Liz Destro and Plaza, the comedy – which will roll out to at least 50 markets – is Gunpowder & Sky’s widest release yet.

The Little Hours arrives in theaters on June 30.